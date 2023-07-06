Azerbaijan's Bayramov meets with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister

6 July 2023 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the FMs stressed the importance of further expansion of comprehensive strategic partnership relations, expressing their satisfaction with the historical friendship and brotherhood between the two peoples, as well as mutual political trust and steady development of bilateral relations. They also noted an exceptional role of contacts at the level of leaders of both countries based on brotherhood and friendship.

The meeting also saw discussions on the current state of relations between the two countries, issues arising from regular high-level contacts, opportunities for expanding cooperation in political, socio-economic, humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest.

They emphasized the importance of defining a continuous roadmap as a mechanism for institutional dialogue between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The FMs found the need to address issues of cooperation and mutual support on international platforms in addition to the bilateral relations format.

FM Bakhtiyor Saidov thanked for the invitation to attend the prestigious event held in Baku and congratulated Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the event. He also highlighted the initiatives implemented by the country as part of the Azerbaijan`s successful Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship . He stressed that it was the Azerbaijan’s chairmanship that gave a new impetus and momentum to the Movement.

---

