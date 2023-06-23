Bill to increase fines to AZN150 ($88,24) for driving against traffic approved

23 June 2023 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

A bill to increase to AZN150 ($88.24) the fines for drivers for driving oncoming traffic on a one-way road has been approved, Azernews reports.

According to Milli Majlis, in this regard, at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis extraordinary session, the draft amendment to the Code of Administrative Offences was submitted for discussion in the third reading.

The current version of the Code notes that a fine of AZN100 (58,82$) is imposed for moving in the opposite direction to the direction of traffic on one-way roads, as well as for movement of a vehicle in the opposite direction to the traffic flow, in violation of horizontal marking lines 1.1, 1.3 and 1.11.

The draft amendment was voted on and adopted in the third reading.

---

