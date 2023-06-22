New prosecutor's office building opens in freed Lachin [PHOTOS]

22 June 2023 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

A new administrative building of the district prosecutor's office has been opened in Lachin city, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, the opening ceremony was attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, the leadership of the Prosecutor's Office, and veterans.

All conditions have been created in the new building for the Lachin District Prosecutor's Office employees, there is a room for the archive, an office, a canteen, separate rooms for investigators, etc. The building has been provided with necessary furniture, computers, and other office appliances, Azernews reports.

Addressing the ceremony K. Aliyev noted that the opening of the new building of the Lachin District Prosecutor's Office is a significant event for the Public Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, also Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev added that During the occupation, 1511 houses were completely destroyed in city of Lachin by order of Armenian state authorities, after the occupation of the city of Lachin, until it was handed over to the control of Azerbaijan, 1511 out of 2020 individual residential houses located in that city in a serviceable condition were deliberately completely destroyed, rendered unusual by relevant state bodies of the Republic of Armenia and persons of Armenian nationality illegally settled there, and that 19 out of 27 general residential buildings in Lachin were deliberately completely destroyed and rendered unusable, and 8 were damaged in varying amounts: "In total, 143 of 190 administrative buildings were intentionally completely destroyed and rendered unusable. , and 47 were damaged in various amounts. said Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the operational meeting held in Lachin

