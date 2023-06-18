Azernews.Az

18 June 2023 12:45 (UTC+04:00)
Rustam Minnikhanov visits Alley of Martyrs

Being in Azerbaijan, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov has visited the Alley of Martyrs, Azernews reports.

He laid flowers at the graves of Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan.

The Rais of Tatarstan laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Rais of Tatarstan enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

