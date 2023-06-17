Cameroonian president sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

17 June 2023 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Cameroon Paul Biya has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

İ have a good chance to offer You my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the Independence Day.

Using this opportunity, I extend my wishes for felicity to the people of Azerbaijan.

Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Paul Biya

President of the Republic of Cameroon

---

