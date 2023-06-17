Cameroonian president sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day
President of the Republic of Cameroon Paul Biya has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
İ have a good chance to offer You my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the Independence Day.
Using this opportunity, I extend my wishes for felicity to the people of Azerbaijan.
Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.
Sincerely,
Paul Biya
President of the Republic of Cameroon
---
