Slovakia values decision to open Azerbaijani embassy in their country

7 June 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia said that Slovakia and Azerbaijan maintain an intensive political dialogue and contacts at a high level, Azernews reports.

"There are no serious obstacles in our bilateral relations that could hinder the further development of our cooperation in many areas. We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's decision to open a full-fledged embassy in Slovakia. We consider this a reciprocal step, a confirmation of our friendly relations and an expression of interest in intensifying our cooperation," - the Foreign Ministry told.

It is noted that Slovakia sees Azerbaijan as a country full of economic opportunities: “Exploring the potential of business is one of our top priorities. Overall, our current efforts are focused on building a more sustainable foundation and adopting a more systematic approach to our economic cooperation. In pursuit of these goals, we are paying increased attention to many areas.”

