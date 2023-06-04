Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

4 June 2023 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

On June 4, starting from 04:20 to 13:55, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Shusha and Khojaly regions, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions.

Moreover, at about 12:20, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to install long-term fortification devices in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha region.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

