A series of events on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children were held

2 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

According to the instruction of the Defense Minister, a series of events on the occasion of June 1 - International Day for Protection of Children were held, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

At the events, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

As part of the events organized by the Defense Ministry, the servicemen visited orphanages and presented various gifts to children on the occasion of the holiday. In order to preserve the health of a group of Shehid’s children, their medical examination and treatment were organized.

At the events, festive tables were served and an entertainment program for children was shown.

In the end, a photo was taken.

---

