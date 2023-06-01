Azerbaijan, Russia hold meeting on bilateral political consultations

1 June 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

On May 31, 2023, bilateral political consultations between Azerbaijan and Russia were held in Moscow, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In the consultations, the Azerbaijani side was represented by the Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and the Russian side was represented by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

During the consultations, a wide range of views were exchanged on the political, economic, humanitarian, and other current topics on the bilateral agenda of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, the expansion of the legal framework, regional cooperation and security, as well as international issues of mutual interest.

The delegations noted the importance of efforts aimed at strengthening peace, security, and stability in the region, and the importance of taking consistent steps toward the implementation of all agreements reached in the context of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz