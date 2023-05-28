Azerbaijani President unveils 1 December Street sign and viewed renovated house

28 May 2023 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has unveiled the 1 December Street sign in the city of Lachin, Azernews reports.

The head of state was informed about the works to be done and conditions to be created in the street.

The street name is connected with the date when the city was liberated by diplomatic ways. The street is 1566 long and 10 meters wide.

President Ilham Aliyev unveiled the street name sign.

Then, the head of state viewed a renovated house located on the street.

