Austrian Federal President sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of 28 May-Independence Day

24 May 2023 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

Lasting peace, security and stability are of particular importance for ensuring prosperity of all nations and peoples as well as for developing human and economic potential of the South Caucasus. I am convinced that Azerbaijan can make significant contribution towards that end.

Availing myself of this pleasant opportunity, I wish you personal well-being, coupled with best wishes of happy and peaceful future to the people of Azerbaijan.

With deep respect,

Alexander Van der Bellen,

Federal President of the Republic of Austria

