Lithuania's LST & Azerbaijan's AZSTAND ink Memorandum of Understanding [PHOTOS]

24 May 2023 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation of the Lithuanian Standards Council (LST) paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the Lithuanian delegation held meetings with the State Service for Antimonopoly and Control Over Consumer Market, and Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND).

During the meetings, the expansion of the existing cooperation relations between the parties was discussed, as well as the procedures for the adoption of national technical regulations based on the adoption of European directives and reference standards, and the application of reference standards were exchanged.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between AZSTAND and LST within the framework of the visit.

According to the document, the parties will cooperate on the implementation of digital solutions in the field of standardization, the activity of Technical Committees, the practice of subscription in the dissemination of standards, and exchange experience in the field of reference standards.

