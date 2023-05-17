Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis holds special session marking 100th anniversary of National Leader

17 May 2023 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) held a special session to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Addressing the meeting, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that the life path of Heydar Aliyev, who is one of the greatest political leaders in Azerbaijan`s history, has become a criterion of love and loyalty to the native land, the people, and his activity was included in the treasure of the world political art. She noted that thanks to the National Leader, Azerbaijani people first created a solid foundation for political and state independence, and then realized the history`s opportunity to build, protect and keep their independent state.

Then, the chairpersons of foreign parliaments, vice-speakers of parliaments, committee chairs, heads of the inter-parliamentary friendship groups, heads of international organizations made speeches.

The speakers included President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco, the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Egyptian Parliament Hanaf Ali El Gebali, Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Jordanian House of Representatives Ahmad Ali Safadi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid al Alami, Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia Vladimir Orlic, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Africa Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva, President of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman al-Asoomi, TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Sureyya Er, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Asaf Hajiyev.

A total of 228 people, including 12 parliament speakers, 15 deputy speakers, 57 MPs, representatives of 4 international parliamentary organizations and the diplomatic corps attended the special session.

