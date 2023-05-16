Azerbaijani President receives Speaker of House of Representatives of Jordan [PHOTOS]

16 May 2023 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ahmad al-Safadi, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed satisfaction with Ahmad al-Safadi’s participation in the Milli Majlis special session to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan managed to protect its independence during hardships as a result of founder of the Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev’s activity, and embarked on the path of development.

The Azerbaijani leader touched upon bilateral relations, saying Azerbaijan and Jordan are friendly and brotherly countries with their relations successfully developing in a variety of areas.

The Azerbaijani President underlined the importance of reciprocal visits in enhancing cooperation, and expressed confidence that Ahmad al-Safadi’s visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to expansion of interparliamentary ties and provide a good opportunity for discussing prospects for bilateral relations.

Ahmad al-Safadi said he is honored to meet the head of state. He conveyed greetings from King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked Ahmad al-Safadi to pass on his own greetings to the King of Jordan.

The Speaker underlined that world-level personalities Heydar Aliyev and King of Jordan Hussein bin Talal played a special role in laying the foundation of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Jordan.

Ahmad al-Safadi noted that Azerbaijan had achieved great accomplishments thanks to the tireless activity of founder of the Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. He underscored that Azerbaijan is on the path of development that can be matched with that of leading European countries.

The meeting also saw discussions on the opportunities for expanding economic-trade relations and cooperation in the tourism sector.

In conclusion, Ahmad al-Safadi presented the head of state with a keepsake.

---

