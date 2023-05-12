Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry makes statement on situation in direction of Zod settlement

12 May 2023 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

On the night of May 11-12, relative calm prevailed in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkecher district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the last day, Azerbaijani positions located in other directions were fired upon by the Armenian armed forces a total of 17 times.

“From the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the directions of Guli of Tovuzgala district, Azizli of Basarkechar district and Saybali of Garakilsa district, the positions of our army located in the direction of Gosha of Tovuz district, Yellice of Kalbajar district and Minkend of Lachin district were fired intermittently 8 times from mortars and small arms of various calibers,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the directions of Tartar, Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin regions were fired nine times intermittently from various caliber firearms by the members of the illegal Armenian armed group in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed.

According to the ministry, there is no loss of personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijani army. Adequate response measures have been taken in all directions, operational conditions are under control.

