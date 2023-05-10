President and First Lady attend inauguration of Shusha Hotel-Congress Central Complex

10 May 2023 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members have attended the opening of the Shusha Hotel-Congress Central Complex.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the conditions created in the Shusha Hotel-Congress Central Complex, Azernews reports.

The Shusha Hotel-Congress Central Complex, whose foundation was laid on August 29, 2021 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, is located in the center of the city - on the Zafar road. The construction of the project based on the Caravanserai concept started in 2022. Local and foreign companies were involved in the construction works.

The five-star complex was designed with the synthesis of modern and national architectural styles. The four-storey complex has 154 rooms, a conference hall, banquet hall, restaurant, swimming pool, SPA & Fitness center.

There are nearly 1,000 books in the library of the complex.

