World War II is considered the bloodiest war in human history. This war, devoured more than 50 million souls, however made thousands of heroes who fought against fascism. One of them is a son of Azerbaijan, twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Major General Hazi Aslanov. If he lived now he would have turned to his 123.

Hazi Ahad oglu Aslanov was born on January 22, 1910 in Garmatuk settlement of Lankaran district. He received his primary education in the city secondary school No. 1. Hazi, who lost his father at the age of 13, worked as a laborer in a brick factory, then was sent to the Transcaucasia military training school. He studied at Baku and Leningrad military schools in 1924-30. In 1929, he entered the Leningrad Cavalry School. After two years of study, he was appointed a platoon commander in the III Bessarabian Cavalry Division named after Kotovsky.

When World War II began, Hazi Aslanov was serving in the Lviv region of Ukraine. On the night of June 23, 1941, Hazi Aslanov's battalion entered into an unequal battle with German armored troops. He writes of his story:

"On the night of June 23, 1941, the German air force attacked. They started dropping bombs. When it was dawn, we were in an unequal fight."

Hazi Aslanov, who crossed the war path from Stalingrad to the Baltic coast, was wounded on January 24, 1945, outside the battlefield near Priyekule (Liepay district) in Latvia, near the commanders' battle observation post, surrounded by about 15 high-ranking officers, by the fire of an anti-aircraft device mysteriously opened from afar. Only 23 hours he survived, a plane was sent to take him to Moscow for treatment, but Hazi Aslanov succumbed to dath on the way.

Azerbaijan's exceptional role in the 5-year bloody war

Azerbaijan's contribution to the defeat of fascism is a story of sacrifice and heroism.

The sacrifices made by Azerbaijan during World War II were significant and should never be forgotten.

However, before understanding Azerbaijan's role in this struggle, we must first know what fascism was and why it was such a threat. Fascism is a political ideology that emphasizes authoritarianism, nationalism, and the suppression of individual freedoms. It was a plague over humanity that swept across Europe in the 1920s and 1930s, fueled by the economic and political instability of the time.

Fascism was characterized by the rise of dictators such as Adolf Hitler in Germany, Benito Mussolini in Italy, and Francisco Franco in Spain. These leaders sought to create empires through military conquest and the suppression of minority groups, leading to the deaths of millions of people during World War II. It was a dark chapter in human history, and the defeat of fascism was crucial to the preservation of democracy and individual freedoms.

How Azerbaijan was a driving force in the big battle

Azerbaijan's role in World War II is often overlooked, but it was an undeniable player in the defeat of fascism. At the time, Azerbaijan was a part of the Soviet Union, and its oil reserves were essential to the Soviet war effort, providing fuel for tanks, planes, and other military equipment. Besides that, the country provided soldiers, weapons, and resources to the Soviet Union, which played a tremendous role in turning the tide of the war.

In addition to its military contributions, the small country in the massive empire served as a refuge for civilians fleeing the war. The country gave a hug to refugees from across the Soviet Union, providing them with food, shelter, and medical care. Azerbaijan's contribution to the war effort was a testament to its resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Over 300,000 of 600,000 Azerbaijanis who differed with their courage were killed in the WW2 which was a big figure in that time taking into account the number of population. Only in the Battle of Stalingrad 100,000 Azerbaijanis were killed. In Stalingrad the Azerbaijani soldiers were instrumental in halting the Nazi advance and changing the fate of the war.

Thus, Azerbaijan's contribution to the defeat of fascism extended beyond the borders of the Soviet Union. The country played a significant role in the liberation of Europe, with its soldiers fighting alongside Allied forces to defeat the Nazis. Azerbaijani soldiers fought in battles in Poland, Germany, and other parts of Europe, contributing to the ultimate defeat of fascism.

Our contribution to the liberation of Europe was a testament to its determination and resilience in the face of adversity.

In a nutshell, in this big struggle against the fascism the country had a significant impact on the world which undeniable. The defeat of fascism ensured that future generations would live in a world free from tyranny and oppression. Azerbaijan's sacrifice and heroism played a pivotal role in achieving this goal and should never be forgotten.

Furthermore, it gave impetus to the development of the former Soviet Union. The country's oil reserves were essential to the Union's post-war economic recovery.

It is worth to remind the history of WWII because of many efforts made by manpower and resources of our country. The struggle against fascism taught us many valuable lessons. It taught us the importance of democracy, individual freedoms, and the value of human life, and most importantly, it taught us that tyranny and oppression can be defeated through sacrifice and heroism.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's involvement in the struggle against the fascism was of great paradigm in terms of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. The country faced significant challenges during World War II but remained steadfast in its commitment to defeating fascism.

In conclusion, we must remember and honor Azerbaijan's war heroes and ensure that their stories of sacrifice and heroism are included in history books and many other publications. We must also ensure that future generations are aware of Azerbaijan's role in defeating fascism and the sacrifices made by its soldiers and civilians.

