Friday May 5 2023

Fuzuli Digital Substation and Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC inaugurated [PHOTOS]

5 May 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Fuzuli Digital Substation and Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC.

The head of state was informed of the works done.

The foundation stone of the Digital Substation and Management Center was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 17, 2021.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the Digital Substation and Management Center.

---

