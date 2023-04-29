Azerbaijani President: Bayraktar Center to be established in Azerbaijan in the near future

29 April 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Bayraktar center will be created in Azerbaijan in the near future.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this as he addressed the Aerospace and Technology Festival "TECHNOFEST" in Istanbul.

“When at the beginning of this month, on April 3, Selçuk Bey was in Azerbaijan, we talked about our future cooperation and agreed to establish a Bayraktar center in Azerbaijan. InshAllah (if Allah willing), the Bayraktar center will be established in Azerbaijan in the near future, the President said.

