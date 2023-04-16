Pakistani expert slams Armenian act of burning national flag

16 April 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

International Expert on Belt and Road Initiative, Middle East, Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and Africa, Qaiser Nawab, has strongly criticized the recent act of burning the Azerbaijani flag at a sports competition in Yerevan, Armenia.

“Such acts of disrespect towards national symbols are unacceptable and against the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship. It is important to remember that sports should not be used as a platform for political or conflict-related issues. Athletes and spectators must be able to enjoy sports events without any discrimination or violence based on their nationality or ethnicity.”

Having reminded upholding the values of fair play, sportsmanship, and respect for national symbols, Nawab has drawn attention to the fact that Armenia has failed to hold international events and urges the world community to take this into consideration.

“It is crucial for host countries to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants and spectators, regardless of their nationality or ethnicity," the expert added.

---

