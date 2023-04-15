Azerbaijani Economy Minister holds meeting with various Turkish officials [PHOTOS]

15 April 2023 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov who is paying an official visit to Turkiye had several meetings with various Turkish officials, Azernews reports, citing tweets by the Minister.

According to Mikayil Jabbarov, the first meeting was held with the chairman of the Insurance Association of Turkiye Atilla Benli. The parties discussed the impact of strengthening cooperation in the field of insurance on the economic development of the two countries and the potential cooperation prospects.

The Minister noted that later he met with the Turkish Trade Minister Mehmed Mus. The Ministers expressed their satisfactions with the successful development of bilateral relations in all fields and discussed joint projects to strengthen economic ties.

The Azerbaijani Minister noted that within the framework of the meeting with the Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, the parties inked the Protocol on an Amendment to the “Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye”. The agreement on the new list of goods to be subjected to trade concessions will further strengthen the trade partnership.

The last meeting, Azerbaijani Economy Minister held with the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. The Meeting discussed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the field of energy, as well as a partnership within the implementation of global projects.

