Most tickets for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix were bought from the Netherlands and Great Britain

9 April 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are being sold faster than previous races, Azernews reports, citing Press Secretary Turab Teymurov.

Tickets for many of the grandstands are already completely sold out. There are very few seats left in the remaining stands.

Turab Teymurov noted that the tickets for section B of the Absheron Tribune, Philarmonia, Sahil, and Bulvar tribunes have been fully sold. There are very few tickets left for the Mugam Tribune.

He stressed that the Formula 1 race has been held in Azerbaijan for the seventh year. However, this is the first time that tickets are sold so quickly. Most of the tickets for the competition in Baku were bought from the Netherlands and Great Britain.

"Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30. In addition to the main tournament, the first sprint race of the season will be held in the capital. We hope that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will continue in the future. Negotiations are underway to extend the contract period of the competition in Baku. As soon as the final information is available, it will be shared with the public," Turab Teymurov added.

---

