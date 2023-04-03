Three anti-tank mines found in Lachin district [VIDEO]

3 April 2023 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Three anti-tank mines have been found in Lachin District's Khochaz village.

Azernews reports, referring to the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Internal Affairs that 3 anti-tank mines discovered in the territory of Hochaz village in Lachin district were handed over by the staff of the district police department.

The landmine contamination of the liberated territories remains a topical issue for Azerbaijan. Just yesterday, a military serviceman was killed by a landmine blast.

Since the end of 2020-war, some 288 people have become victims of landmine explosions, of whom 50 have died during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

