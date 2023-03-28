Azerbaijani foreign minister visiting Israel for embassy inauguration

28 March 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

On March 28, 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Israel and Palestine, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, on March 29-30, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to hold meetings with high-level representatives of both countries, as well as participate in the opening ceremony of the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel.

