Azerbaijani MFA says that respect to territorial integrity and sovereignty must prevail in region

24 March 2023 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has responded to the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"To get to such a peace treaty Armenia must negotiate in good faith. Respect to territorial integrity & sovereignty must prevail in our region, & any escalation must be addressed based on norms and principles of international law. International community supports this narrative," Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada tweeted.

His comments came in response to a statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who wrote on Twitter that there will be a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and it will be based on the joint official statements adopted at the highest level.

"There won’t be a new escalation! The international community must strongly support this narrative," the prime minister also tweeted.

