Russian peacekeeping contingent escorts Armenia's illegal transportation in Karabakh [VIDEO]

22 March 2023 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani military once again observes accompaniment of supply vehicles belonging to illegal Armenian armed detachments by the Russian peacekeeping contingent's units temporarily stationed in the Karabakh economic region, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In addition to the report of the Azerbaijani MoD, Azerbaijan Army's technical surveillance means recorded the movement of 1 BTR-82A combat vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the echelon, 3 Armenian URAL awnings and a KamAZ vehicle with a fuel tank (five military vehicles in total) in the direction of the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road.

“We reiterate that the implementation of military transportation accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent is a gross violation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement and unacceptable,” the Ministry noted.

The Defense Ministry added that such regular illegal activities make it inevitable to establish an Azerbaijani border crossing and control point at the end of the Lachin road on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

