Azerbaijani eco-activists mark day 100 of protest on Lachin–Khankendi road

21 March 2023 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

For 100 consecutive days Azerbaijani eco-activists and volunteers on the Lachin-Khankandi road under Shusha have been protesting over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers.

The vigorous vigil dates back to December 12, 2022, and to this day, the picketers have not altered their motive in compelling the Russian peacekeepers to provide access to the Qizilbulag and Damirli deposits in Karabakh for Azerbaijani experts to assess their current state and possible impact on the region's environment.

After the Russian peacekeepers' failure to provide the necessary conditions for the Azerbaijani agency representatives to carry out their duties in the area, a group of eco-activists, NGOs, and public representatives have taken to the street in protest at the peacekeepers' repugnance to live up to their obligations in line with the November 10, 2020, peace deal to maintain peace and order in the region, and oust the Armenian troops from the region and prevent illegalities. However, time proved that the Russian peacekeepers are driven by the interests of Russia rather than the idea coming from the essence of the notion of peacekeeping as universally understood.

