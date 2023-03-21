Turkish envoy thanks Azerbaijan

21 March 2023 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci expressed his gratitude to the country, Azernews reports.

"We thank Azerbaijan, which, as part of the International Donors' Conference organized by the EU Commission after the strong earthquakes in our country and Syria, donated $100 million for the construction of residential buildings, social facilities, and an educational institution, as well as we thank all other countries," the tweet said.

The participants of the International Donors' Conference in Brussels collected 7 billion euros for the victims of the earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria on February 6. At the conference, it was announced that Azerbaijan, as part of its contribution to restoration and construction work in the region, will build residential buildings, social facilities and an educational institution worth $100 million.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

---

