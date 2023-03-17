Azerbaijani Ombudswoman urges int'l community to decisive stance on Armenia's landmine terror

17 March 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has strongly condemned the landmine terrorism of Armenia and urged the world community to take a decisive position to protect human rights and freedoms, Azernews reports per Ombudswoman's Office.

In a statement addressed to international organizations, Aliyeva drew attention to the March 16 landmine blast in Agdam's Yusifjanli village which killed two young men.

“We regret to inform you that as a result of numerous landmine explosions across de-occupied lands, a total of 286 people have become victims of landmine terror, and 48 of them have died,” the statement read.

Moreover, she underlined that throughout the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Armenia not only occupied the cities and districts in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan but also deliberately mined those areas on a massive scale to kill innocent people.

She also added that Armenia not only informs Azerbaijan about the accurate maps of the minefields it had buried in the past years but also continues to contaminate Azerbaijan's liberated territories with mines, which seriously endanger the lives of civilians and soldiers.

In violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, during the years of occupation and at the moment of withdrawal from Azerbaijani lands in late 2020 and even after the second Karabakh war, Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

