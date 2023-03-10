MoU signed between Development and Diplomacy Institute of ADA University and Diplomatic Institute of Romania [PHOTOS]

10 March 2023 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University and the Diplomatic Institute of Romania in order to establish and develop cooperation in the field of joint research and diplomatic staff training.

Azernews reports that within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding, joint studies will be carried out for the training of diplomats and specialists in foreign policy and international relations and for the development of their skills. The parties will also provide exchange of educational materials for the purpose of raising the knowledge of young diplomats and organize an exchange program to strengthen their potential.

According to the document, the institutions in question will conduct consultations regarding the organization of foreign language courses in the direction of cooperation in other necessary directions covering the areas of interest. Experts representing both Institutes will participate in conferences and symposia, and will implement joint projects in areas of mutual interest.

