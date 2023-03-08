Azerbaijani Prime Minister meets with President of Timor-Leste

8 March 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, met with the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos Horta, who was visiting our country, Azernews reports citing the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the meeting, the importance of the 10th Global Baku Forum to be held in the capital of Azerbaijan was emphasized at the meeting.

Hope was expressed that the first visit of the President of Timor-Leste to Azerbaijan will have a positive effect on the development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting of President Jose Ramos Horta with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, views were exchanged on the issues discussed, as well as the perspectives of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

