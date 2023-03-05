Azerbaijani doctors provide 2,639 people with medical services in Turkiye [PHOTO]

5 March 2023 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

According to the instruction of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, medical services are being continued to the people affected by the earthquake in the mobile field hospital of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which was sent to the brotherly country to support the elimination of the consequences of a strong earthquake in the Republic of Turkiye.

In total, over the past days, 2639 people including 562 children were provided with high-level medical care.

It should be noted that taking into account the gradual restoration of local medical infrastructure in the earthquake area, one of the mobile field hospitals of the Ministry of emergency situations in Kahramanmaras was brought to Baku today, and the other hospital continues its activities without interruption.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface.

According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

