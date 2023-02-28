Opinion poll backs Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid for Türkiye

28 February 2023 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Aytac Seyhunqizi

In view of the devastating earthquake that has triggered a humanitarian disaster in 11 cities of Türkiye, the Social Research Center has conducted an opinion poll to study and predict the possible risks, public behavior, and judgment against such emergency situations in Azerbaijan.

As part of the poll, the public attitude was studied vis-à-vis some aspects of the disaster in Türkiye, including the support provided by Azerbaijan in this direction.

The absolute majority of the respondents credited the support of the Azerbaijani people and the state to Türkiye. Thus, 99% of those polled believe that Azerbaijan stands by Türkiye with all its opportunities. Only 1% of the polled believe Azerbaijan did not provide Türkiye with sufficient support.

The poll was conducted on February 11-14, 2023, among 384 volunteer respondents, aged 18. The poll was done through telephone interviews. The survey was conducted among people living only in apartment buildings in the three largest cities of the country - Baku, Sumqayit, and Ganja.

---

