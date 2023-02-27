Azerbaijan approves "Protocol on rules determining country of origin of goods within Free Trade Agreement among GUAM Member States"

27 February 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

The "Protocol on rules determining the country of origin of goods within the Free Trade Agreement among the GUAM Member States" has been approved.

The relevant law has been signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The protocol was signed in New York on September 20, 2022.

Noting that the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development is a regional organization of four post-Soviet states: Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova.

