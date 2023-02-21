Karabakh conflict through the camera of Ukrainian TV correspondent

21 February 2023 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine's TV channel TCN broadcast a documentary, describing the Armenian destruction in Karabakh’s Aghdam and other territories, Azernews reports per the documentary.

The report, titled “30-year-long war in Karabakh - How useful would Azerbaijani experience be for Ukraine?” starts with news, where the presenter outlines the background of the Karabakh conflict and the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia in the early 1990s. The anchor mentions the 2020 Second Second Karabakh war in which Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity.

The documentary in the presentation of the Ukrainian correspondent Oksana Rodionova carries more details about the Armenian occupation and destruction caused in the historical places. The journalist starts the tour from the completely destroyed city of Aghdam, ascribed to Azerbaijan’s Hiroshima, by a local resident of Karabakh, who also provides the journalist with some pre-occupation pictures of Aghdam, comparing them with the current total destruction.

The correspondent mentions the historical places, especially 70 mosques that have been off the ground due to the destruction caused by Armenians, adding that the remaining ones were used as pig stables by Armenians.

The video further shows the Ukrainian correspondent on the border with Iran along the Araz River, adding that it has been under Armenian occupation for 30 years until Azerbaijan’s patriotic war. She points to Iran from the border, emphasizing that over the past 30 years, the 130km-long border with Iran was out of Azerbaijan’s control. The report adds that Armenia has illegally used Azerbaijani territory under its occupation for drug smuggling, carrying narcotics from the border with Iran to sell in Europe.

The report also focuses on Azerbaijan’s ongoing infrastructure-building efforts and reconstruction of Karabakh, the Fuzuli Airport, and the smart village of Aghali in Zangilan District.

The journalist pays a visit to an Azerbaijani family living in Agali village and speaks to Firangiz Salimova, a former IDP.

Further, the report draws attention to the modern technology that has been applied in the construction of the smart village in the East Zangazur economic district.

“Factories, schools, kindergartens, and other facilities meet the standards of the latest technology; however, there is still a huge potential threat – that is, the sporadic mined lands across the whole of the de-occupied lands.”

The correspondent further shows the real moment of the demining process as well as the explosion of a landmine in the process of demining.

Xaliq Zulfuqarov, ANAMA’s mine action team manager, spoke to the journalist about the territories that have been mined by the Armenian aggressors before and during the II Karabakh War. ANAMA’s expert highlights the 64,000 hectares of areas in Karabakh that have been cleared of mines so far.

Finally, the report shows the deadliest repercussion of the conflict bringing examples from both Karabakh and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Azernews presents the full video: