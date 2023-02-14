Azerbaijani, Russian Speakers sign co-op agreement [PHOTO]

14 February 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

On February 13, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with her Russian counterpart Vyacheslav Volodin in the State Duma of Russia, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the officials signed the cooperation agreement between the Milli Majlis and the State Duma. This is the first such agreement between the two institutions.

First, the parties met one-on-one to discuss bilateral relations and their respective legislatures.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that not a single Russian school was closed in Azerbaijan. Now there are 340 educational institutions. And some universities also teach in Russian.

The speakers also discussed the increase in trade between the countries, and the growth of Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy and paid special attention to cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The meeting then continued with delegations in attendance.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as the economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

