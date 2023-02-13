Azerbaijani Speaker arrives in Russia

13 February 2023 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is paying an official visit to Russia, Azernews reports.

The delegation includes Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Adil Aliyev, chairmen of parliamentary committees Ziyafat Asgarov and Baxtiyar Aliyev, head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Russian inter-parliamentary relations Nizami Safarov, members of the group Sevinj Huseynova and Amina Agazada, head of the parliamentary staff Farid Hajiyev and other officials.

The delegation was met by Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Alexey Gardeyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Polad Bulbuloglu, and others at Moscow's Vnukovo-2 airport.

Gafarova is expected to meet with the chairmen of the State Duma and the Federation Council within the framework of the visit.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as the economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $3.7 billion in 2022, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

