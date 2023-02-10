Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends another batch of aid to Turkiye [PHOTO]

10 February 2023 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

For the third day in a row, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is collecting humanitarian aid for Turkiye quake victims at the Baku Sports Palace, Azernews reports.

Warm clothes, heaters, and other necessities, collected by citizens as part of the campaign by the Regional Development Public Association under the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to provide humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye, were loaded onto vehicles and transported to the disaster zone.

Thousands of citizens are coming to the aid collection point at the Baku Sports Palace, operational since February 8. Citizens' donations are sorted out by volunteers, packed into boxes, loaded onto trucks, and dispatched to Turkiye.

On February 9, the first plane carrying humanitarian aid from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was sent to Turkiye on behalf of Azerbaijan's First Lady, Mehriban Aliyeva, president of the foundation. Employees of the foundation dispatched to the disaster zone delivered various medicines, medical supplies, equipment, and warm clothes to earthquake victims.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye is over 18,000 with the injured standing at 74,242.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake by dispatching 725 rescuers and is continuing to deliver aid and rescuers.

