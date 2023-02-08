Azerbaijani president visits Turkiye's Baku embassy to express condolences over numerous human casualties [UPDATE]

8 February 2023 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited the Embassy of Turkiye in Azerbaijan to express condolences over the numerous human casualties in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci welcomed the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a condolence book.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz