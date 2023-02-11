Azerbaijan establishes operational headquarters due to quake

11 February 2023 23:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has established an operational headquarters, following the earthquake that hit Turkiye's Kahramanmaras and adjacent provinces on February 6, 2023, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani citizens and their relatives affected by the earthquake can contact the headquarters via +994125969449 (from 0900 to 1800 (GMT+4); +994503422491 (24/7), or e-mail via [email protected].

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest figures, nearly 3,000 people were killed and 15,834 people were injured in the quake.

