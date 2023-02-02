Memo between Azerbaijan & Finland on cooperation in field of statistics approved

2 February 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Statistics Finland on cooperation in statistics”.

The document was signed on August 5, 2022, in Baku and December 12 in Helsinki.

According to the decree, after the Memorandum of Understanding came into force, the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions. The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan will notify the Government of Finland on the completion of domestic procedures required for the memorandum to enter into force.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz