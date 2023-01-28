Turkish ambassador attends mourning ceremony for victim of terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran [PHOTO]

28 January 2023 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci has taken part in a mourning ceremony in connection with the death of Head of Security Service of Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran Orkhan Asgarov as a result of a terrorist attack on the embassy, Azernews reports via the tweet of Bagci.

"Together with our military attaches, advisers and diplomats, we expressed condolences to Orkhan Asgarov's father - Rizvan Asgarov, his uncle and other relatives. Türkiye is always close to Azerbaijan," the tweet said.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, two other employees were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

---

