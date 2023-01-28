Int'l officials strongly condemn embassy attack in Tehran

28 January 2023 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Foreign officials and organizations keep sending their condolences over the tragic terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, which killed one and wounded two of the embassy's employees, Azernews reports.

This way, Member of the French Senate Natalie Goulet strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, which resulted in one dead and left several security staff injured. I offer sincere condolences to the family of the victim Orkhan Asgarov and wish the wounded to recover soon," she said.

Then, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, North-Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani strongly condemned the armed attack and called for accountability of the perpetrators on his Twitter page.

He noted that attacks against diplomatic missions are unacceptable and expressed condolences to the family of the head of the security service who died during the armed attack and wished for a swift recovery to the injured.

Chairman of the 77th UN General Assembly Chaba Koroshi condemned the terrorist attack and also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased employee of the embassy, and wishes for a speedy recovery for the two wounded. The statement also mentions the importance of investigating this attack as soon as possible.

Furthermore, Spokesman of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said that the EU expresses its condolences to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry and the people of Azerbaijan in connection with the attack, noting that attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victim, we wish a quick recovery to wounded and hope for full investigation and accountability", he wrote on his Twitter page.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz