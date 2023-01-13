Crack deepening in Armenia, separatist Karabakh ties as pro-Pashinyan MP reveals number of Karabakh Armenians

13 January 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

The confrontation between various groups in Armenia and separatists of Karabakh beyond the temporary control of the Azerbaijani government has obviously entered a new stage.

Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party is coming to grips that the veiled reasons behind the fugitive Russian oligarch’s sudden attachment to the separatist region under the temporary control of the Russian “peace-keeping contingent” is to replace the government in Yerevan through the conflict and destitute in the region.

In a nutshell, Russia is plotting to tame Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan through the previously tested scenario, that is, the Karabakh clan, however, Pashinyan and his patrons in the west are also on alert.

MP Vigen Khachatryan of the Armenian ruling party has put on display another lie of fugitive Russian billionaire Ruben Vardanyan, who illegally seized the power in Karabakh, and keeps claiming that there are allegedly 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Karabakh.

Actually, Khachatryan is confident that all in all, 40,000 ethnic Armenians live in Karabakh. This is a blow on the collective lie, the libelous campaign being fiercely led by the pro-Armenian political mercenaries across Europe, Ruben Vardanyan, and other groups, who are making enormous attempts to mislead the international community with their propaganda campaign that there is a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the region, alleging that "120,000 Armenians in Karabakh are starving".

Some 40,000 Armenians live in Karabakh, Armenian ruling party MP Vigen Khachatryan said, and thus disproved the collective lie, opining that the tension was rooted in the interest of Russia and Azerbaijan.

"It is necessary to move to a direct dialogue between Stepanakert [Khankandi] and Baku," he was quoted as saying.

He added that it would be good for Russia if 40,000 angry residents of "Artsakh" [Karabakh] come to Armenia and demand a change of power.

"'Artsakh' [Karabakh] should have a direct dialogue with Azerbaijan," he said.

