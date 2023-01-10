Internet access in Azerbaijan's regions remains stable despite bad weather

10 January 2023 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Due to the abrupt weather change in Azerbaijan, there were no issues with broadband internet or phone lines, Azernews reports via Aztelekom and Baktelecom state internet providers.

The companies claim that over the past few years, there haven't been any widespread complaints about the operation of the phone lines or the internet.

Approximately 766,000 households have gained access to fiber-optic internet since the project's inception, with 539,000 of those households getting internet service in 2021–2022. This demonstrates a sharp acceleration in the rate of new infrastructure development.

By the end of 2024, all homes are expected to have access to high-speed Internet via GPON and other broadband technologies.

On the territory of Azerbaijan, Baku Telephone Communications and Aztelekom offer landline telephone communication, broadband internet, digital TV, and other advanced telecommunications services to the general public, the government administration, businesses, and organizations, as well as foreign legal entities and their representatives.

