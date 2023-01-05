France-Armenia tandem fails again - this time at UN Security Council

5 January 2023 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

The protests by representatives of Azerbaijani environmental NGOs at the Lachin-Khankendi road near the city of Shusha have led to the Armenian side spreading fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the road, preventing the vehicles to pass through, portraying the situation as a 'humanitarian catastrophe', Parvin Mirzazade, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said in his latest article, Trend reports.

"The French side immediately picked up on this and tried to raise the issue in the UN Security Council in order to get the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani resolution that would contradict the very charter of this organization: violation of the territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of a State Member of the UN," he said.

The meeting of the Security Council on December 20, devoted to this issue in the form of an open debate, ended not in favor of the Armenian side. Despite the efforts of Armenian diplomats and their French patrons, ‘tears’ over the 'tragic humanitarian catastrophe' did not lead to the adoption of a UN resolution, Mirzazade noted.

According to Mirzazade, one of the reasons for the latest aggravation is undoubtedly the fact that Ruben Vardanyan [fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin], who illegally seized all power in the territory of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, began to obstruct the dialogue and reconciliation between the two countries because it ran counter to his plans to break into Yerevan and to overthrow Nikol Pashinyan’s current government.

Vardanyan, who earned his billions by stealing money from the Russian people and exporting it abroad, is not accustomed to spending his own money but is accustomed to stealing. To do this, he needs gold mines, which are barbarically looted by the separatists and taken to Armenia under cover of night, the ambassador-at-large noted.

"That is why the actions of Azerbaijani environmentalists alarmed the Armenian side and some of their patrons abroad, who obviously had their share in this business. It’s no secret that Vardanyan has good connections in France and other countries where he laundered stolen money. He, unlike many other Russian oligarchs, avoided being included in the sanctions lists of the west. Foreign accomplices must have gone to great lengths to save their ally from sanctions," he explained.

It seems that all these arguments, as well as the insistence of the Azerbaijani diplomacy at the UN Security Council meeting, did not allow the results of the discussion to be turned into a pro-Armenian document. Because of this disagreement, the draft statement was submitted to the members of the UN Security Council for discussion. After 10 days, neither France nor Armenia have been able to achieve the adoption of the document in its version, since fundamental changes have been made to it at the request of some UN Security Council members, including a reference to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and demands that the Armenian side fulfills its promises, he added.

Thus, Armenian tears and moans could not influence the decision, and the French side, as one of the initiators of the document, seeing the futility of its attempts, rejected it altogether, Mirzazade stated.

"Armenia once again found itself in a difficult position, because, along with the UK, Albania, and the UAE, Armenia’s official ally Russia made some key changes to the text of the document, which actually made the document more neutral and objective, which did not serve the interests of the French-Armenian tandem. No matter how hard Paris and Yerevan tried, New York did not believe the Armenian tears, and Armenia was left with nothing. It was not possible to convince the world community of the need to force Azerbaijan to comply with the demands of the Armenian side, since the UN Security Council member states did not violate the very charter and principles of the organization, which is going through a difficult time for the world community," he concluded.

