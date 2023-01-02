Russian peacekeeping supply vehicles freely pass along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road [PHOTO]

2 January 2023 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

The peaceful gathering of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGO) has been going on for the 22nd day in Karabakh close to the temporary deployment area for Russian peacekeepers near Shusha, Azernews reports.

Two Russian peacekeeper supply vehicles have just passed through unhindered on their way from Khankandi to Lachin.

Earlier, support vehicles and passenger cars of Russian peacekeepers also passed through the Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance.

Previously, the Armenian media spread the news that the Azerbaijanis [holding a peaceful protest rally near Shusha, close to the peacekeepers’ post] allegedly blocked the Lachin road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

Non-governmental organization representatives from Azerbaijan have been protesting against the fact that Azerbaijani experts are not allowed on the territory to keep an eye on the illegitimate exploitation of deposits near where the peacekeepers are stationed.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

