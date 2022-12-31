Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss various aspects of strategic relations [PHOTO]

31 December 2022 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed various aspects of fraternal, friendly and strategic partnership relations between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a telephone conversation between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Bakhtiyor Saidov on the occasion of his appointment as foreign minister and wished him success.

Moreover, he expressed confidence that joint efforts will be continued for the development of the existing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries based on common interests and values.

At the same time, Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Uzbekistan's former Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz