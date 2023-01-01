New subway station under construction in Baku to be commissioned in early 2024

1 January 2023 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan will continue major construction projects in 2023, the spokesman for the Baku Metro CJSC, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, said on December 30 that the construction of a new metro station, codenamed B-4, will be completed by the end of next year, Azernews reports.

He stated that two levels of the station's construction have been finished, and that work is currently being done on the other two levels. Both tracks from November 8 station and the tunnel were also built. Equipment installation will start as soon as the construction is finished. The station could be put into operation at the start of 2024.

The 4th station of the Purple Line is being built in the area behind the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex.

