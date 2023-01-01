Azerbaijan commissions new military bases in Kalbajar & Lachin Districts [VIDEO/PHOTO]

1 January 2023 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the Main Department of Logistics Lt-Gen Nizam Osmanov inaugurated recently commissioned military bases in Kalbajar and Lachin Districts, Azernews reports.

During the inspection, it was stressed that the accommodation point of the Military Police unit was built with consideration of modern requirements by the forces and means of the construction battalion of the ministry. Besides, it was reported that the servicemen are vigilantly serving in combat positions and are proud of protecting the borders of the Fatherland.

According to the ministry, the headquarters, administrative, and office premises at the accommodation point in Kalbajar are provided with a centralized heating system, necessary furniture and equipment, as well as electricity, water pipelines, and communication lines.

There is a weapon room, a dormitory, a canteen, a bath and sanitary facility, heating stoves, as well as a storage park for auto vehicles. Landscaping works were carried out.

Furthermore, headquarters buildings, canteens, weapon rooms, medical points, soldier barracks, bath and laundry complexes, warehouses, and auto parks the accommodation were built at the accommodation points in Lachin. A boiler complex providing a centralized heating system, as well as generators and solar panels for an uninterrupted power supply are available at the points.

During the check-up of the combat training of the personnel, the servicemen fulfilled tactical tasks on various elements of combat training with high professionalism.

Meeting the personnel at the points, Osmanov enquired about their concerns and congratulated the servicemen on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, wishing them success in military service and presenting holiday gifts on behalf of Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov.

Having met with servicemen serving in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, the deputy defense minister highly appreciated their combat and moral-psychological training.

Further, Osmanov and the Commander of the Land Forces Lt-Gen Anvar Afandiyev visited the combined warehouses recently commissioned in Kalbajar.

It was reported that the warehouses will ensure uninterrupted supply and provision of all the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar and Lachin Districts.

A guest house with day rooms provided with all types of modern furniture and equipment was also constructed in the area.

In the end, the Defense Minister’s instructions on further improvement of logistic support, as well as social and living conditions of servicemen were delivered to the relevant persons.

Azerbaijan continues building modern-level military infrastructure and strengthening the logistic support of the Azerbaijan Army due to the attention and care of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the reforms aimed at improving the service, social, and living conditions of the military personnel.

---

